Expert Survey: Will the Outcome of Russia’s Elections Impact Its Foreign Policy? [With Andrei Kolesnikov, Tatyana Stanovaya, Angela Stent, Denis Volkov]

The victory of United Russia is entirely predictable. The organizers even overdid it: instead of a 45-45 scheme (45% turnout, 45% United Russia result), they got 50–50. Above all, administrative coercion for social groups dependent on the state and direct social payments have worked.

The Communist Party performed successfully. Not at the expense of the Smart Vote. Smart Voting is for single-mandate constituencies, not party lists. It would have been even more successful with Pavel Grudinin [of the Communist Party], who was expelled from the election. I can’t call it a left turn. But there is obvious dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, which manifests itself in this kind of voting.

The New People (Novye Lyudi) Party is an answer to the demand of the advanced urban classes for change, but within the system and not radical. A precise marketing hit—with strong support from the Kremlin—in a group which is alien to both [opposition politician Alexei] Navalny and the old democratic party Yabloko, which has completely failed, including because of [Yabloko founder Grigory] Yavlinsky’s conflict with Navalny.

Electronic voting, which was tested with the prospect of 2024 in mind due to manipulation, has undermined the credibility of the election. E-voting is not for the young and advanced, but for supporters of the government. Smart Voting, which was supposed to demonstrate the weakness of the government, lost out to e-voting. And it [Smart Voting] has already demonstrated its weakness. In addition, it has contributed to the division and polarization of the democratic electorate.