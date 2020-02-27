Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Feb. 27

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – February 27, 2020)

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 2,800 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border with China and temporarily banning Chinese citizens from entering the country.

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who have since recovered. The first three Russian citizens have also been infected with the coronavirus onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus:

Feb. 27

Russia will suspend the train service from Moscow to the southern French city of Nice starting March 4, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Transport Ministry. The ministry said the train link would be suspended until further notice as part of wider measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Russia.

Moscow authorities have identified 88 people who violated the city’s self-isolation orders after returning from China, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The Russian capital deployed its facial recognition network to enforce the quarantine.

Russia has developed five prototypes for a coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency recommended national tour operators suspend tours to Italy, South Korea and Iran until the outbreaks of coronavirus there are brought under control.

Feb. 26

Moscow will suspend flights between Russia and South Korea from March 1 over coronavirus fears, except those operated by Aeroflot and Aurora, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

Golikova said Russia would also stop issuing visas to some Iranian citizens from Feb. 28 and was advising Russians against traveling to Italy.

Other restrictions related to the outbreak which have been previously announced will be extended by one month to April 1, Golikova said.

The Chinese Embassy in Russia has reportedly asked Moscow authorities to stop the profiling of Chinese nationals on the city’s public transport. According to Novaya Gazeta, the embassy’s letter said that Moscow police and subway workers had begun questioning passengers believed to be Chinese to check for signs of coronavirus, something that isn’t being done anywhere else in the world.

Two Russian citizens are among the hundreds of tourists being quarantined in a seaside resort on Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, after an Italian doctor who was staying there tested positive for coronavirus, Interfax reported.

Feb. 25

Seven Russian passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been placed in a two-week quarantine in a Vladivostok hospital.

Feb. 24

Nearly all of the 25 Ukrainian nationals onboard the quarantined ship have refused to be evacuated to their home country after violent protests against coronavirus evacuees broke out there.

Feb. 21

Around 2,500 people arriving from China have been ordered placed under quarantine for the coronavirus and monitored by the Russian capital’s facial-recognition technology, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Feb. 20

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the RBC news website that the coronavirus had caused a drop in Chinese trade with Russia of 1 billion rubles ($15.68 million) a day.

Two Russian citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship were diagnosed with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected Russian nationals to three.

Russia’s ban on the entry of Chinese citizens to its territory has gone into effect. The temporary suspension will be for Chinese citizens entering Russia for employment, private, educational and tourist purposes.

Feb. 19

The 144 Russians evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China have left a quarantine area in Siberia’s Tyumen region following a 14-day quarantine.

Feb. 17

Russian national carrier Aeroflot said that it is suspending some flights to China due to lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb. 12

Russia discharged a Chinese national from the hospital in the Siberian city of Chita after he recovered from coronavirus infection, the second of Russia’s two confirmed cases of coronavirus to recover.

Feb. 10

The coronavirus outbreak may delay Russia’s delivery of S-400 air defense systems to China, the state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport said.

Russian authorities have quarantined a top Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against coronavirus shortly after he arrived in Russia to take up his new post, Interfax reported.

Feb. 9

Authorities in the Chelyabinsk region 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow walked back plans to set up a quarantine center after local residents formed a human shield to prevent entry to Chinese nationals.

Feb. 6

The Kremlin has started checking the body temperatures of individuals attending events with President Vladimir Putin as a “precautionary measure,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Feb. 5

Russia said it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, Interfax cited Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying.

Feb. 3

Russia will temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said. She said the restrictions would not apply to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the capital’s main international airport.

Russia’s second-largest food retailer Magnit said it is suspending fruit and vegetable imports from China due to the spread of the coronavirus and logistical complications.

Feb. 2

State-run Russian Railways said it would halt passenger trains to China, including the Beijing-Moscow route, until further notice.

Jan. 31

In addition to observing personal hygiene, the consumer protection watchdog advised against loose hair, as well as kissing and hugging in public.

Jan. 31

Russian state lender VTB said it has temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

[Article also appeared at themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/27/coronavirus-in-russia-the-latest-news-feb-27-a69117]

