JRL NEWSWATCH: “More blood, less treasure; Ukraine’s new enemy: war fatigue in the West” – The Economist

“For more than 600 days of full-scale war, America has been Ukraine’s greatest saviour as it marshalled arms, money and more to help repel Russia’s invasion. Now … [i]ts aid for Ukraine is fast running out, and dysfunction in Congress is blocking new assistance. Nobody is sure when — or whether — it will be restored. The effect is being felt at the front as America tries to stretch its dwindling funds. … Ukraine faces a bleak winter amid great uncertainty: its counter-offensive has failed to break through Russian lines; its enemy is increasing its arms production; and its vital ally is paralysed by political turmoil and distracted by Israel’s war in Gaza. … Josep Borrell … [EU] foreign-policy chief, has called on European countries to take up the slack … if necessary. … Ukraine is trying to boost its own defence industry, robust in Soviet times but badly neglected since, not least to make nato-standard 155mm shells. …”