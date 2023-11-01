JRL NEWSWATCH: “Made in USA: How Biden is trying to sell Israel and Ukraine military aid to Congress. It starts with small towns” – USA Today

“… Biden [has] … emphasized that … missiles and artillery shells … sent overseas are made in America, providing a local economic boost. … [T]hat may not be a winning argument for [a] significant number of Republican lawmakers …. ‘We are $33 TRILLION in debt, and Ukraine is not the 51st state,’ [posted] Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala. …. When Russia invaded Ukraine, there was not a lot of spare capacity in the defense industrial base. Ukraine’s needs also [reportedly] got the Pentagon thinking about what would be required if China attempts to take over Taiwan …. [T]he Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, one of two sites in the U.S. … mak[ing] … steel bodies for 155 mm artillery shells … sent to … Ukraine and Israel, is getting a $243 million upgrade to ramp up production. … The historic factory … on the edge of downtown Scranton, has become a new source of pride for the community, which has five Ukrainian churches serving a significant diaspora. …”