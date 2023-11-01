JRL NEWSWATCH: “Made in USA: How Biden is trying to sell Israel and Ukraine military aid to Congress. It starts with small towns” – USA Today

Arms Trade, Headlines, Israel, Gaza, Hamas, Palestine, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“… Biden [has] … emphasized that … missiles and artillery shells … sent overseas are made in America, providing a local economic boost. … [T]hat may not be a winning argument for [a] significant number of Republican lawmakers …. ‘We are $33 TRILLION in debt, and Ukraine is not the 51st state,’ [posted] Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala. …. When Russia invaded Ukraine, there was not a lot of spare capacity in the defense industrial base. Ukraine’s needs also [reportedly] got the Pentagon thinking about what would be required if China attempts to take over Taiwan …. File Photo of Soldier Carrying 155mm Artillery Shell, with other Soldiers and Shells, and Artillery Piece, Nearby, adapted from army.mil image[T]he Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, one of two sites in the U.S. … mak[ing] … steel bodies for 155 mm artillery shells … sent to … Ukraine and Israel, is getting a $243 million upgrade to ramp up production. … The historic factory … on the edge of downtown Scranton, has become a new source of pride for the community, which has five Ukrainian churches serving a significant diaspora. …”

Click here for: “Made in USA: How Biden is trying to sell Israel and Ukraine military aid to Congress. It starts with small towns” – USA Today/ Maureen Groppe


[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
 

