JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. sending seized Iranian munitions to Ukraine” – Defense News

“More than one million Iranian rounds of munitions … seized by the U.S. … late last year have been sent to Ukraine to assist the effort [to] repel Russia’s invasion, Central Command said. … Iran was sending weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen. In July, [DOJ] filed a motion to forfeit thousands of rifles, hundreds of machine guns and rocket launchers and around 700,000 rounds of ammunition that the U.S. intercepted from Iran on the same path. The motion allowed the U.S. to take control of the munitions now being sent to Ukraine, … previously … stored in U.S. facilities around the Middle East. … According to … [DOD] … the U.S. has sent Ukraine ‘more than 300,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades’ to date. …”