JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Set to Push Zelenskiy at Davos for Clearer War Plan” – Bloomberg
- “Sullivan likely to raise strategy issue with Ukraine leader
- Tensions seen as war heads into third year with aid stalled”
“The U.S. wants Ukraine to sharpen its plan for fighting Russia’s invasion as the war heads into its third year and is expected to raise the issue with … in Davos … and continue to push the point in the coming weeks …. Zelenskiy warned … that air defenses are running short as Russia has stepped up missile strikes …. Ukraine’s military is currently developing plans for 2024 and a full range of options are under consideration …. The U.S. and … G-7 … are also working with Ukraine to finalize longer term bilateral security commitments ….”