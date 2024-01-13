JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine Was Poorly Tracked, Pentagon Report Says” – New York Times

“More than $1 billion worth of shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones and night-vision goggles … sent [by the United States] to Ukraine have not been properly tracked by American officials, a new [DOD Inspector General] report concluded, raising concerns that they could be stolen or smuggled …. The report … offers no evidence that any … weapons have been misused after being shipped to a U.S. military … hub in Poland or … onward to Ukraine[] …. American defense officials and diplomats in Washington and Europe … failed to quickly or fully account for many of the nearly 40,000 weapons that by law should have been closely monitored … [T]heir battlefield impact, sensitive technology and relatively small size [could] make[] them attractive … [to] arms smugglers. …”