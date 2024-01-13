JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine Was Poorly Tracked, Pentagon Report Says” – New York Times
“The report found that American officials and diplomats had failed to quickly or fully account for all of the nearly 40,000 weapons sent to the front.”
“More than $1 billion worth of shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones and night-vision goggles … sent [by the United States] to Ukraine have not been properly tracked by American officials, a new [DOD Inspector General] report concluded, raising concerns that they could be stolen or smuggled …. The report … offers no evidence that any … weapons have been misused after being shipped to a U.S. military … hub in Poland or … onward to Ukraine[] …. American defense officials and diplomats in Washington and Europe … failed to quickly or fully account for many of the nearly 40,000 weapons that by law should have been closely monitored … [T]heir battlefield impact, sensitive technology and relatively small size [could] make[] them attractive … [to] arms smugglers. …”
The report comes at a time when Congress is debating the prospect of additional military aid to Ukraine.