JRL NEWSWATCH: “The hard lessons from Ukraine’s summer offensive” – Financial Times

“The country’s military is enjoying some success but it will be slow-going and requires allies to increase ammunition supplies.”

“… Some U.S. officials have complained privately … that Ukraine … failed during training to master modern operations … combin[ing] mechanised infantry, artillery and air defence and [is] too risk averse …. Ukrainian officials … have pointed out that American forces have … never conducted operations on battlefields like Ukraine’s, without air superiority, against a military the size and calibre of Russia’s, and against some of its most advanced weaponry and military technologies. … Ukraine is developing its own drone capabilities … [yet] still relies on … allies for long-range strikes. Hopes are rising … that Washington will soon agree to send ATACMS … [which might] unlock German approval for its Taurus cruise missile …. Ukrainians argue they have done more damage to Russia’s war machine than it appears with … drones and western-supplied Himars and Storm Shadow missiles targeting its rear. …”

A Ukrainian missile strike on a Russian naval yard on the coast of occupied Crimea damaged at least two warships.

In 2024, Ukraine likely will receive F-16s. The F-16s reportedly will not necessarily establish Ukrainian air superiority yet nevertheless will help them contest the airspace.

Ultimately the war will be decided by how each side manages manpower and equipment.

