‘WINDOW ON EURASIA’ REOPENS

(Paul Goble – Dec. 12, 2021)

I am happy to report that my health situation has stabilized sufficiently to allow me to prepare Windows on Eurasia again. I have managed to keep up my daily surveys of URLs since mid-October but only more recently have been able to prepare my own posts on them. Because I was not certain how well I would do, I did not post those WOEs I did manage to write; and because I believe that continuity is important, I am now posting WOEs from the day in October after I was compelled to stop. With time, I hope to be able to catch up and again become more current.

I take this opportunity to remind my readers that those of you who would like to receive WOEs via email every six days can be do so by sending me an email to paul.goble@gmail.com; and of course, those who have been getting them can ask to be removed from that list at any time.

As I return to more regular production, I want to thank all of you who have sent me messages of encouragement since I was forced to suspend preparation of WOEs and to wish everyone the most joyous of holiday seasons and a healthy and happy 2022.

Paul Goble

