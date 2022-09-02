What If the Russian Autocrat Cut His Losses in Ukraine? It Would Not Be Unprecedented
Alexander II had to sign the treaty as it became clear that Russia was losing the war his father and predecessor, Nicholas I2 (whose portrait has also hung in Putin’s presidential study) dragged Russia into. As Britannica puts it, the war “was more directly caused by Russian [Nicholas I’s] demands to exercise protection over the Orthodox subjects of the Ottoman sultan,” though it was the Turks who formally declared war against Russia (they did so rather than accept the Russians’ demands). A coalition of Western states (not unlike today), namely France, Britain and Piedmont-Sardinia, sent troops to help the Ottomans while the Austrian empire provided support.
It was the seizure by French troops of a key height at Sevastopol (Malakhov kurgan) in September 1855 that forced the Russian troops on the peninsula to blow up some forts, sink ships and abandon Sevastopol (Nicholas I had died by then and Alexander II was ruling Russia at this time). “After Austria threatened to join the allies, Russia accepted preliminary peace terms on Feb. 1, 1856. The Congress of Paris worked out the final settlement from Feb. 25 to March 30,” according to Britannica. Some of these concessions did not last, however, as we know from history that imperial Russia eventually reestablished control over Bessarabia and the entirety of Crimea as part of its renewed expansion drive.
