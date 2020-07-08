VIDEO & LINKS: House Committee on Foreign Affairs: “Exposing and Demanding Accountability for Kremlin Crimes Abroad”
House Committee on Foreign Affairs
July 7, 2020
Exposing and Demanding Accountability for Kremlin Crimes Abroad
docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=110854&fbclid=IwAR3A6b3_XysrwBCYpA9gxSGIXvb2kcTYDr0qQ-0qNrN_IZ7CBAwruWfkne4
Video of hearing: gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/exposing-and-demanding-accountability-for-kremlin-crimes-abroad/
[witness information and links to PDF’s of statements, biographies and, in some instances, Truth in Testimony documents, follow below video]
Witnesses
The Honorable Daniel Fried
Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council
Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]
The Honorable Michael McFaul
Director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, Department of Political Science, Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Truth in Testimony [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]
Dr. Kimberly Marten
Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, Barnard College, Columbia University
Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Truth in Testimony [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]
