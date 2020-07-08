VIDEO & LINKS: House Committee on Foreign Affairs: “Exposing and Demanding Accountability for Kremlin Crimes Abroad”

American Flag and Partial View of U.S. Capitol Dome, adapted from image at aoc.gov

House Committee on Foreign Affairs
July 7, 2020
Exposing and Demanding Accountability for Kremlin Crimes Abroad
docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=110854&fbclid=IwAR3A6b3_XysrwBCYpA9gxSGIXvb2kcTYDr0qQ-0qNrN_IZ7CBAwruWfkne4

Video of hearing: gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/exposing-and-demanding-accountability-for-kremlin-crimes-abroad/

[witness information and links to PDF’s of statements, biographies and, in some instances, Truth in Testimony documents, follow below video]

Witnesses

The Honorable Daniel Fried

Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council
Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]

The Honorable Michael McFaul

Director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, Department of Political Science, Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Truth in Testimony [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]

Dr. Kimberly Marten

Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, Barnard College, Columbia University

Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Truth in Testimony [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]

Mr. Vladimir Kara-Murza

Chairman, Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, Vice President, Free Russia Foundation

Witness Statement [PDF]
Witness Truth in Testimony [PDF]
Witness Biography [PDF]

