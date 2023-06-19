VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia will lose the war if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds, Zelenskyy tells NBC News” – NBC
“News from the front lines was ‘generally positive, but it’s very difficult,’ the Ukrainian president said in an interview Thursday.”
“… ‘Our heroic people, our troops on the front of the front line are facing very tough resistance,’ [Zelenskyy] said …. ‘Because for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine, I would say, actually means losing the war.’ Zelenskyy said the news from the front lines was ‘generally positive, but it’s very difficult,’ adding that the slow supply of new Western weapons such as fighter jets was helping Russia’s defensive effort. … Zelenskyy [also] invited [Trump and Desantis] … to Ukraine, [and] warn[ed] that [Ukraine’s] defeat would only mean a wider conflict with Moscow later. …”
Click here for: “Russia will lose the war if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds, Zelenskyy tells NBC News; News from the front lines was ‘generally positive, but it’s very difficult,’ the Ukrainian president said in an interview Thursday.” – NBC/ Richard Engel, Gabe Joselow, Alexander Smith
You must log in to post a comment.