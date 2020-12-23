VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny ideo (“Я позвонил своему убийце. Он признался” [“I called my killer. He admitted.”) 33 minute video of call [English subtitles available]” – YouTube @Алексей Навальный

“Это невероятно. Я позвонил одному из своих убийц и поговорил с ним. Один из самых удивительных разговоров в моей жизни.

Так странно обсуждать собственное убийство с одним из тех, для кого это просто работа. Мой собеседник – военный химик из ФСБшной группы отравителей – отвечает за зачистку следов химоружия после совершения преступления. Послушайте внимательно: эта запись – просто документ эпохи. Из нее вы узнаете, насколько чудовищную систему создал в России вор Путин, ради того, чтобы удержаться у власти. …

[Google Translator: It’s incredible. I called one of my killers and spoke to him. One of the most amazing conversations of my life. It’s so strange to discuss your own murder with one of those for whom it is just a job. My interlocutor – a military chemist from the FSB group of poisoners – is responsible for cleaning up traces of chemical weapons after the crime was committed. Listen carefully: this tape is just a document of the era. From it you will learn how a monstrous system was created in Russia by a thief Putin, in order to stay in power. …]”