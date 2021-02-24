JRL NEWSWATCH VIDEO: “Navalny and the Kremlin: Politics and Protest in Russia” – NYU Jordan Center, Columbia University Harriman Institute

“On February 1st, the Jordan Center and the Harriman Institute co-hosted a panel on Alexei Navalny as part of the New York–Russia Public Policy Series. Panelists included Yana Gorokhovskaia, Research Fellow at the Institute of Modern Russia; Pjotr Sauer, Journalist at the Moscow Times; Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, Reader in Russian Politics at King’s College London; and Aleksandra Urman, Postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Communication and Media Studies, University of Bern. … Moderators Joshua Tucker, Director of the Jordan Center, and Alexander Cooley, Director of the Harriman Institute at Columbia University, opened the panel by presenting the speakers. They briefly introduced the nation-wide protests that transpired in Russia over the two weeks prior to the date of the panel, making this virtual gathering truly an ’emergency session.’ …”