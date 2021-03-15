VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Putin keeps his grip over Russia, even with support waning” – ABC

“[VIDEO FOLLOWS BELOW:] … [After] Navalny … survived a nerve agent poisoning … [and returned to] Moscow … The Kremlin[] … swiftly sentenced [him] to … prison in a trial condemned internationally as … politically motivated. … [Subsequent] large protests … were swiftly and robustly suppressed … [with] police [deployments] on an unprecedented scale[,] [t]housands … detained … and hundreds … fined or given short prison sentences. … Navalny’s allies [faced] … a barrage of raids and new criminal prosecutions, … most of them [put] in detention. … That outcome … points to an unappealing future for the Kremlin[,] … [forced to] rely … more on crude authoritarianism. … [Across] two decades Putin’s Kremlin has tried to maintain … power without … naked repression, … rely[ing] on growing prosperity and … control over media and political institutions. … [W]ith polls showing support for Putin weakening … and no obvious way to revive a stagnating economy … that period is over. …”