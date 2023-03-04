VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “A view from Crimea, the Russian-annexed territory Ukraine is hoping to seize back” – NBC
“NBC News spoke to residents during a visit this week to the peninsula that could soon be back in the center of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.”
“… Crimea is a territory teeming with Russian forces. Nowhere is that truer than in Sevastopol, a city that has long embodied naval might in the Russian imagination. … This is not Russia, according to Kyiv, its Western allies and the United Nations. It was annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, with the U.N. calling on Russia to return to its ‘internationally recognized borders.’ And following Moscow’s broader invasion launched a year ago, … Zelenskyy has vowed Ukraine will take Crimea back. … A U.N. committee recently accused Russia of extrajudicial killings, abductions, politically motivated prosecutions, discrimination and violence in Crimea. …”
Click here for: “A view from Crimea, the Russian-annexed territory Ukraine is hoping to seize back; NBC News spoke to residents during a visit this week to the peninsula that could soon be back in the center of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv” – NBC/ Keir Simmons, Natasha Lebedeva, Tatyana Chistikova
