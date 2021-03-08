Tom Beyer: “[SEELANGS] The John Glad interviews”
In the early 1980’s John Glad who was then working at the Kennan Institute in Washington D.C. recorded a series of videotaped interviews with leading Russian writers. The original video recordings were deposited with the University of Maryland. Professor Glad himself retained his own copies and at different times and places he exhibited them to interested audiences.
In the spring of 2007 Professor Glad made his copies of the tapes available to me for digitization. What follows is a list of the interviewees with links to the actual recordings that have been restored in so far as possible.
My own links had disappeared, but have now been restored.
http://community.middlebury.edu/~beyer/ratw/glad/
Selections of the interviews.
Vasily Aksyonov. Viktor Nekrasov
Liudmila Alekseeva. Aleksandr Ovcharenko
Yuz Aleshkovsky Andrei Sinyavsky
Igor Birman Andrei Sinyavsky and Marina Rozanova
Joseph Brodsky Sasha Sokolov
Ivan Elagin Vladimir Soloukhin
Boris Fillipov and Viktor Nekrasov. Alexandr Suslov
Roman Goul Ilya Suslov
Naum Korzhavin Igor Yefimov
Vladimir Maksimov. Vladimir Voinovich
