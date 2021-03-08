Tom Beyer: “[SEELANGS] The John Glad interviews”

Subject: [SEELANGS] The John Glad interviews

Date: Fri, 5 Mar 2021

From: Tom Beyer <beyer@MIDDLEBURY.EDU>

In the early 1980’s John Glad who was then working at the Kennan Institute in Washington D.C. recorded a series of videotaped interviews with leading Russian writers. The original video recordings were deposited with the University of Maryland. Professor Glad himself retained his own copies and at different times and places he exhibited them to interested audiences.

In the spring of 2007 Professor Glad made his copies of the tapes available to me for digitization. What follows is a list of the interviewees with links to the actual recordings that have been restored in so far as possible.

My own links had disappeared, but have now been restored.

http://community.middlebury.edu/~beyer/ratw/glad/

Selections of the interviews.

Vasily Aksyonov. Viktor Nekrasov

Liudmila Alekseeva. Aleksandr Ovcharenko

Yuz Aleshkovsky Andrei Sinyavsky

Igor Birman Andrei Sinyavsky and Marina Rozanova

Joseph Brodsky Sasha Sokolov

Ivan Elagin Vladimir Soloukhin

Boris Fillipov and Viktor Nekrasov. Alexandr Suslov

Roman Goul Ilya Suslov

Naum Korzhavin Igor Yefimov

Vladimir Maksimov. Vladimir Voinovich

