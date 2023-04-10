The cost of war leaves Ukraine struggling to pay its teachers

The local authority in Khyriv came into being as a result of Ukraine’s decentralisation drive in 2021. The Khyriv authority is responsible for 15 schools and 1,700 pupils.

Under the financing formula, Khyriv authority currently does not have the funds to pay for 30 of its 356 teaching staff. Borys told openDemocracy that after wartime cuts to the central government grant, Khyriv faces a budget deficit of 11.5 million hryvnia (£250,000) on teachers’ salaries.

“The issue of the education grant is very painful […] We added six million hryvnia from the local budget [for teachers’ salaries], but we still lack five and a half million,” Borys said.

Several additional payments to teachers, such as the ‘prestige’ bonus, have already been cut as a result, Borys added.

Borys said two nearby communities have closed several schools with a small student body but this hasn’t resolved the problem of a deficit of education grant for them. The Khyriv authority has not done so because “there’s no transport, no roads to transport those children to the nearest school”.

Soft landing

So far, Ukraine’s cuts on education have had a ‘soft landing’ for two reasons.

First, though two-thirds of local authorities outside combat zones have reported a decrease in tax income over the past year, some have been able to plug the gap in teachers’ salaries from their budgets.

For example, Mukachevo, the second biggest city in the western region of Zakarpattia, has not had to deal with Russia’s attacks on civilian and military targets.

The city authorities have covered the cuts to central government grants with almost 33 mln hryvnias (£716,000) from its own budget and are able to pay teachers their full salaries. At the same time, prior to this year the city has also let go employees who have reached retirement age.

Second, the complex salary structure for teachers in Ukraine has also cushioned the blow somewhat. Rather than wholesale layoffs, cuts to wages have been applied gradually because by law, certain bonuses cannot be removed.

Physics teacher Ihor Shylo in Poltava, central Ukraine, told openDemocracy that the ‘prestige’ bonus used to make up 20% of his salary.

But now, he gets just 5% as a bonus on account of cuts to the central government grant. The result, Shylo said, is that he takes home 1,500 hryvnias (£30) a month less than before, leaving him with a monthly wage of 10,000 hryvnias (£217).

“It is difficult to survive on the salary that a teacher receives now,” Shylo said. “If you are a family with a child or do not have your own housing, this is not possible at all,” he added, pointing to the fact that housing costs have risen 30% in Poltava since it took in so many displaced families after the Russian invasion.

While there have been no layoffs at Shylo’s school, he said several colleagues are considering other professions.

A member of Ukraine’s Free Trade Union of Education and Science, Shylo has done the grim maths: “Renting an apartment [in Poltava] now costs between 8,000 and 10,000 hryvnia [£173-£217]. And a teacher who has started work without experience and a high category [of pay], or a young specialist, will receive about 7,000 hryvnia [£150].”

The future of Ukrainian education

As the costs of Russia’s invasion keep on piling up, there’s a sense that the future of Ukrainian education is at stake. Millions of children have had to flee their homes, often abroad, and hundreds of schools have been destroyed by Russian rocket and artillery attacks.

The future also seems bleak in terms of the Ukrainian government’s ability to plan and pay for high quality education. For the first time in six years, there is no money ring-fenced in the government budget for the high-profile New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform.

NUS envisaged the overhaul of all branches of education, including teacher training and the modernisation of schools, as well as a new thrust on science. The first stage of primary school reform was completed in 2018-2019. Middle school was next but the pandemic forced a gradual slowdown.

Iryna Kohut, an associate analyst at Ukrainian think tank Cedos, said there were problems with the implementation of the reform even before the challenges of war or the pandemic.

“The reform lost its momentum even before Covid,” she said, referencing a planned teacher training scheme that didn’t happen. She added that the education ministry’s “inaction” suggests there is “no vision for reform, nor any desire to do it”.

It will be up to Ukraine’s new education minister Oksen Lisovyi to address the system’s future as well as its funding shortfall. In post since 21 March, Lisovyi has called for a rethink of the country’s “way of instilling values” in the face of the Russian invasion, and claimed the “biggest problem in our education system is tolerance for corruption”.

MP Inna Sovsun, a former deputy education minister, said Lisovyi should start by assessing the extent to which Ukrainian children’s education has suffered as a result of the Russian invasion. He should also ensure that bomb shelters are available in all schools and deal with the complex salary structure that governs teachers’ pay.

Kohut, of the think tank Cedos, said: “The [education] reform must not stop. We need at least some effort to review, to re-plan now, to stop, to see what was done well or not, to evaluate the effectiveness and to think about what we can do […] so after the war we can ‘build back better’.”