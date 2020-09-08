Sean Guillory: “Geopolitics on the Move — New podcast with Fyodor Lukyanov”

Subject: Geopolitics on the Move — New podcast with Fyodor Lukyanov

Date: Mon, 7 Sep 2020

From: Sean Guillory <guillory@pitt.edu>

Fyodor Lukyanov and I have a new podcast series called Geopolitics on the Move.

This month we launch a brilliant new, limited-series podcast where some of the world’s best and brightest minds answer the question: when the dust from COVID-19 clears … what will the grand chessboard of geopolitics look like?

Subscribe to Geopolitics on the Move now: https://anchor.fm/geomove

This is your chance to hear frank Russian and U.S. takes on what comes next as nationalism soars, arms control treaties disintegrate, and global competition escalates. How will China impact the U.S.-Russian rivalry? Are the days of the U.N. numbered? Let hosts Sean Guillory (SRB Podcast <https://srbpodcast.org/>) and Fyodor Lukyanov (/Russia in Global Affairs <https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/>/) walk you through these questions and more.

*Geopolitics on the Move*is available wherever you download your podcasts. It is produced by *Russia in Global Affairs* <https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/>, the *Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey* <https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/>, *Graduate Initiative in Russian Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey* <https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/academics/centers-initiatives/graduate-initiative-russian-studies>, and the *Center for Russian, Eastern European, & Eurasian Studies* <https://srbpodcast.org/> at the University of Pittsburgh. The *Carnegie Corporation* <https://www.carnegie.org/> of New York provided funding.

Best,

Sean Guillory

Digital Scholarship Curator

Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies

University of Pittsburgh

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...