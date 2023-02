Russia’s Money for Ukraine War Won’t Run Out Anytime Soon, Economists Say

(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – Feb. 3, 2023)

Bloomberg economists are not alone in thinking it will be years before Russia empties its war chest. Several prominent economists have come to similar conclusions. Sergey Alexashenko, a former Russian deputy finance minister, wrote in December that his analysis of Russia’s budget found that “Moscow will not experience significant economic constraints in the short term that could force it” to halt its war of aggression against Ukraine. Likewise, Moscow State University economics professor Natalia Zubarevich predicted recently that Russia will manage to fund its war “ for a long time .” (She pointed out, for instance, that military spending, as a share of the country’s budget, is not much higher now than in 2015, during Russia’s drive to rearm and reorganize its armed forces.)