Russian Police Fine 1.1 Million People For Coronavirus-Related Infractions

Russian police have fined more than 1 million people for violating COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, the Interior Ministry said.

“Law enforcement officers filed over 1.1 million administrative offense protocols over noncompliance with regimes of heightened readiness, quarantine, or self-isolation,” the Interior Ministry told the TASS news agency on November 28.

Most infractions — more than 976,000 people — were for violating health protocols during an emergency. Under this article, the minimum fine is 1,000 rubles ($13).

Russia has the world’s fourth highest number of confirmed infections at more than 2.2 million, as well as 39,000 deaths linked to the virus. Real metrics are believed to be higher.

Despite spiking caseloads straining hospitals in recent weeks, authorities have refrained from reintroducing lockdown measures or closing businesses as elsewhere in Europe. Instead, Russian regions have decided on their own coronavirus-related restrictions.

In October, the government issued a nationwide mask mandate in crowded public areas.

