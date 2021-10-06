RUSSIALINK: “There can be no forcible vaccination for Covid-19 in Russia – Matviyenko” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Oct 6 (Interfax) – Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has said she is sure there will be no federal lockdown or forcible vaccination for Covid-19 in Russia.

“I am positive there will be no federal lockdown,” Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday.

The efforts taken by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic will allow avoiding this measure, Matviyenko said.

“There cannot and will not be any forcible vaccination either,” she said.

“There should be nothing but a voluntary decision of the majority of our residents who realize this is the only way to prevent further development of the pandemic,” Matviyenko said.

She described vaccination incentives offered by certain regions as acceptable.

Matviyenko added that visits of persons who are not house members or part of the Federation Council staff to the Federation Council building might be restricted for epidemiological reasons.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/72827/]

