RUSSIALINK: “Some 53% of Russian adult population vaccinated for Covid-19 – health minister” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 10 (Interfax) – Over 62 million Russians have received their first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

“More than 62 million persons have received their first shot of a vaccine to date, but we need to remember that […] the spreading of a new variant requires booster shots to ensure a high level of antibodies,” Murashko said at a meeting of the State Duma Health Committee on Wednesday.

According to Murashko, 4.5 million Russians have received booster shots.

Transmissions are faster during the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Murashko said.

“The stage of complications also develops much faster than it did when the Wuhan variant was in circulation,” he said.

These factors have led to adjustments in the healthcare system, Murashko said.

