RUSSIALINK: “Russia’s Lavrov previews meeting with USA’s Blinken” – Interfax

(Interfax – Moscow, May 17, 2021)

Russia will judge US calls for normalisation not by words but by deeds, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday [17 May].

“[Ahead of my planned meeting] in Reykjavik with the US Secretary of State, they made a decision that they need to advocate consistent and predictable relations with Russia. But if these are consistently predictable sanctions, this is probably not what we need, and we will treat the US calls for the normalisation of relations not by words – there have been too many of them already – but by specific deeds,” he said at a press conference in Moscow when commenting on the upcoming meeting with the [US] Secretary of State Antony Blinken [on 20 May].

Lavrov noted that he had mentioned this during a recent telephone conversation with Blinken.

“As I understand it, he has the same approach. We want to look at those areas of bilateral relations, international life, where our interests can coincide and where we can seek a balance of interests on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Lavrov said.

He stressed, recalling the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia will determine the forms and themes of such cooperation on its own.

“And the red lines, which we will not cross when discussing the international agenda, will also be determined by the Russian Federation. This fully applies to issues of strategic stability,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

According to Lavrov, Russia has repeatedly stated its approach to this topic.

“Everything that in one way or another affects strategic stability, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, offensive and defensive weapons – everything that affects strategic stability should be on the negotiating table,” the minister said.

He noted that Washington was familiar with the approach of the Russian Federation.

“I look forward to a professional conversation that will make it possible to clarify the concrete intentions of the United States with regard to relations with us and with regard to their position on international issues affecting our interests in one way or another,” Lavrov stressed.

