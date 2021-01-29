RUSSIALINK: “Russian population down almost 0.5 mln to 146.24 mln over 2020, lowest level since 2014” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Jan 28 (Interfax) – The population of Russia was 146,238,185 on January 1, 2021, the Federal State Statistics Service said in its report of a preliminary estimate of the Russian population as of the beginning of the year.

Russia had a population of 146,748,643 on January 1, 2020, 146,780,700 on January 1, 2019, 146,880,400 on January 1, 2018, and 146,804,400 on January 1, 2017.

The statistical data indicates that the Russian population reduced by 510,500 over the past year. The previous major decline in the Russian population was seen in 2005, when the population reduced from 143.8 million to 143.2 million at the beginning of 2006.

The population reduced by approximately 100,000 in 2019 and 2018 each.

Before 2018, the Russian population reduced the last time in 2008, after which the population was growing for nine years and reached its maximum, 146.9 million, at the beginning of 2019.

The population recorded on January 1, 2021, was the minimum since the beginning of 2014, when it stood at 143.7 million. Following the unification of Crimea, the Russian population grew to 146.3 million at the beginning of 2015 (before that the country had a population of 146.3 million for last time in 2001, and the minimum population, 142.7 milli0n, was observed at the beginning of 2009).

