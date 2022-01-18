RUSSIALINK: “Russian embassy, consulates in Ukraine operating as usual – Russian Foreign Ministry” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Jan 18 (Interfax) – The Russian embassy and consulates general in Ukraine are operating as usual despite the attacks of Ukrainian radicals and the provocations staged by local law enforcement officers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

“The Russian embassy and consulates general to Ukraine are working as usual. They are doing so despite the attacks of Ukrainian radicals on the Russian missions and the provocations staged by local law enforcement officers. The U.S. media has not reported and will not be reporting that,” Zakharova said on Telegram, while commenting on an article published by The New York Times.

“Our personnel in Ukraine have also been receiving personal threats against diplomats, the administrative and technical staff, and family members. The Ukrainian side is regularly informed about that in notes of protest,” she said.

“Yet again, despite the provocations and the aggressive behavior of local radicals, I repeat that our missions are working as usual,” Zakharova said.

“The U.S. newspaper would have known that if it had asked us for comment. In that case, they would not have been willing to publish the material and, therefore, would have missed an opportunity to, once again, hype the subject of ‘Russian aggression’. They would have had to write about the aggression of Ukrainian nationals and those covering for it,” she said.

