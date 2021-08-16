RUSSIALINK: “Russian Communist Party to be on top of ballot paper in Duma elections by draw” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Aug 16 (Interfax) – The Russian Communist Party will be on top of the ballot paper in the upcoming State Duma elections as a result of a draw between parties held by the Central Elections Commission.

The Greens will go second, and the Liberal Democratic Party will go third.

The New People party will be on the fourth position, followed by United Russia (5th) and A Just Russia – For Truth (6th).

Yabloko will occupy the seventh position on the ballot paper, the eighth position will be held by the Party of Growth, and the ninth by the Russian Party of Freedom and Justice.

The Communists of Russia will hold the tenth position on the ballot paper, followed by Civic Platform (11th), Green Alternative (12th) and Rodina (13th).

The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice (the Party of Pensioners) will be at the bottom of the ballot paper.

Russia will have three days of elections of various levels on September 17-19, 2021. State Duma deputies, heads of 12 constituent territories, and deputies of legislative bodies in 39 regions of Russia will be elected over that period.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/72471/]

