RUSSIALINK: “Russia sees 4,696 new Covid-19 cases, 120 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Aug 25 (Interfax) – Russia registered 4,696 new Covid-19 cases and 120 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 4,696 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,253 active asymptomatic cases (26.7%),” the headquarters said.

Russia has reported record low numbers of new Covid-19 cases in the past four months for the second day in a row. It registered 4,744 new infections on Monday, which is the lowest figure since the end of April, when Russia was observing a rise in Covid-19 rates.

Thus, Russia’s total case count currently stands at 966,189, 16,568 patients earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, and 779,747 have recovered (+6,652 in the past day). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 169,874.

According to data from the Russian Federal Service for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor), Russia has already conducted more than 34.8 million Covid-19 diagnostic tests, including 187,000 in the past 24 hours. A total of 214,519 people remain under medical observation.

