RUSSIALINK: “Russia reports 7,843 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. June 17 (Interfax) – Russia reported 7,843 new Covid-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the operative headquarters for coronavirus response said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Over the past day, 7,843 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 2,494 active asymptomatic cases (31.8%),” the headquarters said.

This is the lowest indicator since early May. The previous lowest growth in daily infections, 7,933, was reported on May 1. The growth rates have also reached their minimum since early May, 1.4, as against 1.5 the day before.

By now, Russia has reported 553,301 coronavirus cases, 7,478 deaths and 304,342 recoveries (including 10,036 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all deaths and all recoveries) currently stands at 241,481. A third of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia by now.

Russia ranks third in the global coronavirus table. The United States tops the list (2.13 million cases), and Brazil goes second (923,000). Russia is followed by India, which ranks fourth (354,000).

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Russia has performed over 15.6 million coronavirus tests, including more than 284,000 over the past day. Some 308,000 people remain under medical monitoring.

Moscow reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths, and 2,271 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the headquarters said.

The effective reproductive number (Rt) decreased by 0.06 to 0.91 in Moscow on Wednesday (compared to 0.97 the day before). The indicator also decreased in Russia and stands at 0.95 (0.98 the day before).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...