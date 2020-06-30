RUSSIALINK: “Russia reports 6,693 new Covid-19 cases, 154 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. June 30 (Interfax) – Russia has recorded 6,693 new Covid-19 cases and 154 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 6,693 cases of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 2,019 active asymptomatic cases (30.2%),” the headquarters said.

The day-by-day number of new Covid-19 cases has been steadily declining in Russia at least since mid-June. Whereas Russia registered 8,800 new coronavirus cases on June 14, a week later this figure stood at approximately 7,700, dropping to 6,700 another week on.

A total of 154 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The headquarters reported 93 such deaths on June 29, 104 on June 28, and 188 on June 27.

Russia’s Covid-19 total case count currently stands at 647,849, the death toll is at 9,320, and the recovery rate stands at 412,650 (9,220 people were discharged from hospitals upon recovery in the past day). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 224,879. Russia still has the world’s third largest number of Covid-19 cases, after the United States (2.59 million cases) and Brazil (1.36 million). India (56,800 cases, 18,500 new cases in the past 24 hours) is approaching Russia’s figures.

According to the headquarters, Moscow reported 745 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths, and 2,295 recoveries in the past day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...