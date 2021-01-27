RUSSIALINK: “Russia reports 18,241 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, lowest amount since end of Oct – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Jan 26 (Interfax) – Russia has registered 18,241 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily number since the end of October 2020, and 564 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 18,241 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 1,933 asymptomatic cases which were proactively identified (10.6%),” the headquarters said.

For the first time since the end of October 2020, the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Russia only slightly exceeded 18,000. There were 18,283 new coronavirus infections reported on October 30, 2020.

A total of 23,798 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the past day, again outnumbering new cases, and 564 patients have died.

Moscow reported 2,317 new coronavirus infection cases, 70 related deaths, and 5,572 recoveries on Tuesday, the headquarters said.

Following Moscow are St. Petersburg with 1,510 new Covid-19 cases and the Moscow region with 1,129.

As of this date, Russia’s total Covid-19 case count stands at 3,756,931 (+0.49%), including 70,482 deaths and 3,174,561 recoveries.

Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday that Russia has performed more than 100 million Covid-19 diagnostic tests to date, including 292,000 over the past day. As many as 648,799 people remain under medical observation.

