RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 5,363 new coronavirus cases, 128 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Sept 10 (Interfax) – Russia registered 5,363 new coronavirus cases and 128 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the operative headquarters said on Thursday.

“Over the past day, 5,363 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,302 active asymptomatic cases (24.3%),” the headquarters said.

The daily growth in new coronavirus cases is on the rise. Russia reported the biggest number of new coronavirus cases since the middle of August, 5,218, on Wednesday.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 1,046,370 coronavirus cases, including 18,263 deaths and 862,373 recoveries (among them 5,915 patients discharged in the past 24 hours). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 165,734.

According to the operative headquarters, Moscow reported 695 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths, and 1,434 recoveries over the past day.

The effective reproductive number stood at 1.02 in Moscow and Russia as a whole on Thursday.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Russia performed over 39.5 million coronavirus tests by Thursday morning, including 286,000 over the past day. As many as 208,801 people remain under medical observation.

