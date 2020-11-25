RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 23,675 new Covid-19 cases, another all-time high of 507 deaths – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 25 (Interfax) – Russia registered 23,675 new Covid-19 cases, the all-time high of 507 deaths, and more than 25,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Wednesday.

“Over the past day, 23,675 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 5,156 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (21.8%),” the headquarters said.

After the highest surge in daily infections hit 25,000 on November 23, Russia has seen a decline for two consecutive days. On Tuesday, 24,326 contagions were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths has been on the rise since last week, from 491 on Tuesday and to 507 on Wednesday.

The number of discharged patients has been growing, too, and exceeding the number of new cases over the past few days. On Wednesday, 25,748 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, which exceeded the number of new patients by over 2,000.

The growth remains the steepest in Moscow; the Russian capital confirmed 4,685 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths, and 5,947 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 2,162,503 Covid-19 cases, including 37,538 deaths and 1,660,419 recoveries.

The number of active coronavirus cases (all cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 464,546.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Wednesday that Russia had performed over 73.7 million coronavirus tests as of this date, including 452,000 over the past day. As many as 486,272 people remain under medical observation.

