RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 22,410 new Covid-19 cases, all-time high of 22,055 recoveries, all-time high of 442 deaths – HQ”- Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 17 (Interfax) – Russia registered 22,410 new Covid-19 cases, the all-time high of 22,055 recoveries, and the all-time high of 442 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 22,410 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 5,556 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (24.8%),” the headquarters said.

Russia saw the all-time high in both recoveries (22,055) and deaths (442), over the past day.

Overall, the growth in daily infections has been a bit less than on Monday, when Russia reported the new all-time high of 22,778. Since the beginning of September, the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has practically quadrupled in Russia, from 5,762 on September 17 to 22,410 on November 17.

The growth is still the steepest in Moscow. The Russian capital saw 5,882 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths, and this fall’s biggest number of recoveries, 5,274, in the past 24 hours.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 1,971,013 coronavirus infection cases, including 33,931 deaths and 1,475,904 recoveries.

The number of active coronavirus cases (all cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 538,822.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Tuesday that Russia had performed over 69.5 million coronavirus tests as of this date, including 438,000 over the past day. As many as 461,164 people remain under medical observation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...