RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 14,207 new Covid-19 cases, 394 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 15 (Interfax) – Russia registered 14,207 new Covid-19 cases and 394 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the past day, 14,207 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 1,559 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (11.0%),” the headquarters said.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has been around 14,000 in Russia for three consecutive days, which is comparable to the level of mid-October 2020, when, however, the coronavirus morbidity curve was on the rise. Now the stabilization phase has begun.

Over the past day, Russia has confirmed 394 coronavirus deaths, and 13,935 patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

According to the headquarters, Moscow reported 1,818 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths, and 1,967 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

As of this date, Russia has registered a total of 4,086,090 cases of Covid-19 (+0.35%), including 80,520 deaths and 3,607,036 recoveries.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Thursday that Russia had performed more than 107.1 million Covid-19 diagnostic tests to date, including 299,000 over the past day. As many as 622,191 people remain under medical observation.

