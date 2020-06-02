RUSSIALINK: “Russia publishes list of key dangers due to which nuclear deterrence may be used” – Interfax

MOSCOW. June 2 (Interfax) – Russia may employ its nuclear deterrence capabilities in case of threats of aggression against it resulting from certain actions by potential adversaries, according to the fundamentals of Russia’s state nuclear deterrence policy, which were endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The presidential decree lists the key dangers which, depending on changes in the military-political and strategic situation, may evolve into military threats (threats of aggression) to Russia and for the neutralization of which Russia shall employ its nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Among these dangers is “the buildup by a potential adversary of conventional armed forces, including systems of nuclear weapons delivery, in territories neighboring the Russian Federation and its allies and in adjacent sea areas,” the decree published on the official online database for legal information says.

“The deployment by states viewing the Russian Federation as a potential adversary of missile defense systems and means, medium-range and shorter-ranger cruise and ballistic missiles, precision-guided non-nuclear and hypersonic weapons, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and directed-energy weapons” also constitutes a precondition for Russia to employ its nuclear deterrence capabilities, according to the document.

The other dangers that may prompt Russia to use its nuclear deterrence capabilities include “the development of missile defense and attack systems and their deployment to outer space,” “the possession by states of nuclear weapons and (or) other types of weapons of mass destruction that may be used against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies, as well as delivery systems for such types of weapons,” the uncontrollable proliferation of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems, technology and equipment for their manufacture, and “the deployment of nuclear weapons and systems for their delivery to the territories of non-nuclear states.”

Russia shall employ its nuclear deterrence capabilities with regard to individual states and military coalitions (blocs, alliances) that view Russia as a potential adversary and possess nuclear weapons and (or) other types of weapons of mass destruction or substantial conventional force capabilities, it says.

“In employing its nuclear deterrence capabilities, the Russian Federation shall take into account potential adversary’s deployment of offensive weapons to the territories of other states (cruise and ballistic missiles, hypersonic aerial vehicles, or unmanned combat aerial vehicles), directed-energy weapons, missile defense and early warning systems, nuclear weapons and (or) other types of weapons of mass destruction, which may be used against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies,” the document says

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...