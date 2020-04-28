RUSSIALINK: “Russia may begin easing coronavirus restrictions after May 12 – Rospotrebnadzor head” – Interfax

MOSCOW. April 27 (Interfax) – The restrictions introduced in Russia to slow the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic may begin to be relaxed step by step after May 12, on the condition that people strictly observe these restrictions in the beginning of May, Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor), said in a televised interview.

“We’ve been apart for two incubation periods, some 28-30 days now. And we certainly need one more incubation period, so as to consolidate the result about which I spoke in the beginning – even though, you know, this result hasn’t been that steady yet, but still – and see that we can move ahead toward changing the requirements. That’s possible, if we strictly adhere to all necessary rules for three incubation periods,” Popova said in an interview shown on the TV program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin, whose full version was shown on the Rossiya-24 (VGTRK) television channel on Monday.

Academics have named May 12 as a point until which the self-isolation requirements should remain in effect, and Rospotrebnadzor agrees with this, she said.

The third incubation period (14 days) that Russia needs to overcome the coronavirus epidemic falls on the May holidays, and therefore it is critically important for Russians to stay at home and remain self-isolated during this period, she said.

“We must stay home during these holidays,” she said.

The situation will start changing statistically when the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases in Russia starts shrinking, she said.

“So far we are having a dynamically smooth curve, but this curve shows a growing number of the sick. And in order to bend it, we need more time,” Popova said.

