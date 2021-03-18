RUSSIALINK: “Putin: U.S. will have to take Russia’s interests into account” – Interfax

MOSCOW. March 18 (Interfax) – Russia will cooperate with the United States, but on its own terms, and Washington will have to deal with that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“I know that the U.S., the U.S. leadership is generally inclined to have certain relations with us, but on issues which the U.S. itself is interested in and on its terms. They think that we’re the same as them, but we’re different. We have a different genetic and cultural and moral code. But we know how to defend our own interests. And we’ll work with them, but in fields that we ourselves are interested in and on terms that we deem beneficial to ourselves. And they will have to take that into account,” Putin said during an online meeting with civil society members from Crimea.

The U.S. will have to deal with that “despite all attempts to halt the development” of Russia and “despite sanctions and insults,” Putin said.

“They will have to take that into account. And, we, acting in line with our national interests, will develop relations with all countries, including the U.S.,” he said.

