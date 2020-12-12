RUSSIALINK: “Putin promises to order prosecutors to verify suspects’ torture reports” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Dec 11 (Interfax) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will order the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the instances of torture of persons under investigation in order to make them confess.

Nikolai Svanidze, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, said during Putin’s meeting with its members that torture of persons under investigation has become normal. In particular, he used New Greatness case defendant Ruslan Kostylenkov as an example.

“Unfortunately, torture is not an exception now, but a norm, system. I suggest that the prosecutors be ordered to verify the reports of torture during the appeal in this case, and it will be appealed. The court disregarded these reports,” Svanidze said.

The president responded, “As for an order to the prosecutors to investigate the instances of unlawful pressure on the persons under investigation. I will certainly do this, I promise. And the prosecutor general will certainly be given such order, we’ll look into this.”

