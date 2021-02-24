RUSSIALINK: “Putin: Attempts to meddle in Russia’s sociopolitical affairs from outside have no prospects” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 24 (Interfax) – The line that is being pursued by some foreign countries to interfere in Russia’s sociopolitical affairs has no prospects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“We’ve been exposed to a purposeful information campaign involving categorical and unwarranted accusations on a whole variety of issues. Even some absurd and ridiculous conspiracy theories have been employed in an attempt to call into question the achievements of our medical system in opposing coronavirus,” Putin said at a board meeting of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday.

“Numerous such attempts have been made and are being made. I thank you for the information you hand to the country’s political leadership on some provocative acts being planned in this field,” he said.

Russia is prepared for new provocative acts, he said.

“Some are trying to cripple us with economic and other sanctions and block major international projects, in which not only we but also our partners are interested, and are directly meddling in our country’s social and political affairs and democratic procedures,” he said.

“Of course, some tools from special services’ arsenal have been actively used,” he said.

“I’d like to reiterate that such lines with regard to Russia have absolutely no prospects,” Putin said.

