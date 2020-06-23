RUSSIALINK: “Overall number of Covid-19 cases in Russia nearing 600,000 – response HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. June 23 (Interfax) – Russia’s Covid-19 cumulative case count has reached 599,705, according to data from the coronavirus response headquarters published on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 7,425 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in 84 regions of Russia, including 2,427 active asymptomatic cases (32.7%). To date, the Russian Federation has registered a total of 599,705 cases (+1.3) of the coronavirus infection in 85 regions,” the headquarters said.

Moscow reported 1,081 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths, and 2,578 recoveries in the past day.

In the past 24 hours, the lowest growth rate was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District (0%), Kalmykia (0.1%), the Sakhalin region (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.3%), Moscow (0.5%), and the Magadan region (0.5%).

A total of 153 patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus to 8,359. This figure rose by 1.5 times in the past 24 hours from 95 such deaths the day before. Moscow reported a smaller number of coronavirus-related deaths than St. Petersburg for the third time in a row. St. Petersburg registered 35 such deaths on Tuesday and 29 on Monday, as compared with 20 in Moscow. On June 16, St. Petersburg recorded 54 coronavirus-related deaths, and Moscow 52.

At the same time, the number of new case registered in Russia is also declining, as compared with 7,600 on Monday and 7,700 on Sunday.

To date, 356,429 people have already been discharged from hospitals upon recovery from Covid-19, including 12,013 in the past 24 hours.

The Federal Service for Health and Consumer Rights has reported that Russia has already conducted more than 17.5 million diagnostic tests, including 233,000 in the past day. A total of 309,000 people remain under medical observation.

