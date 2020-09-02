RUSSIALINK: “Number of Covid-19 cases in Russia tops 1 mln – coronavirus HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Sept 1 (Interfax) – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 1 million, the Russian coronavirus operative response headquarters said on Tuesday.

“The cumulative number of coronavirus infection cases registered in the 85 regions of the Russian Federation has reached 1,000,048 (+0.5%),” the headquarters said.

As many as 4,729 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Russia over the past 24 hours (some 25% of them asymptomatic), and 123 patients with Covid-19 have died.

The overall number of Covid-19-associated deaths in Russia has reached 17,299, and the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus infection and been released from the hospital has increased by 6,318 to reach 815,705.

The daily number of newly-recorded coronavirus cases in Russia considerably decreased on Tuesday, after having shown an upward trend over the previous five days in a row, from August 27 to August 31. Nearly 5,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Russia on August 31.

Moscow recorded 641 new Covid-19 cases, 11 coronavirus-related deaths, and 1,262 recoveries on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...