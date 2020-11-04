RUSSIALINK: “Navalny pledges to return to Russia as soon as he recovers” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Oct 30 (Interfax) – Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is planning to return to Russia once he makes a full recovery and says he is feeling better now.

“As for coming back and health. Of course, I’m much better now, some things have been fixed, and some things have yet to be fixed, but I have no doubt that I’ll fix them. I’m working a lot, and I am doing everything I can to make sure to return as quickly as possible. […] My goal is to recover as soon as possible and to immediately come back to Russia,” Navalny said on the Navalny.Live YouTube channel.

Navalny added that doctors have declined to make any prognosis on how much time it will take for him to recover.

