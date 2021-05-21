RUSSIALINK: “Kremlin admits ‘extremist’ election ban bill needs amendment” – Interfax

(Interfax – May 19, 2021)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has admitted that a draft law banning those belonging to “extremist” organisations from taking part in elections to parliament requires legal opinion, Interfax news agency reported on 19 May.

“This, naturally, requires certain legal opinion. I would refrain from comment. But if there is such an expert point of view, then we would of course listen to it,” Peskov said, in reply to comments from journalists who suggested it could be unconstitutional and have the opposite effect to that intended.

“There should probably be some contrary arguments. We will listen to them,” he said.

It was previously reported that the State Duma had heard the first reading of the draft law banning those who had been involved in “extremist ” organisations or religious groups from standing for election to parliament.

The bill, which would amend the law “On elections of deputies to the State Duma and Federal Assembly”, envisages a ban on any citizen standing for election who has been involved in “activity of an organisation designated as extremist or terrorist”.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which has produced a string of reports into government corruption in the last few years, and masterminded a “Smart Voting” initiative to unseat deputies from the ruling United Russia party in the forthcoming Duma elections in September, was designated “extremist” and banned across Russia in April 2021 by Russia’s financial monitoring organisation Rosfinmonitoring.

A court hearing to consider a motion from Russian state prosecutors to add organisations led by Navalny to the country’s list of “extremist organisations” is due to be held 9 June.

A “Smart Voting” initiative by Navalny’s movement the previous year saw several pro-Kremlin figures lose their seats in district and municipal elections.

