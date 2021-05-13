RUSSIALINK: “Harvesting of whales, dolphins to be banned in Russia – Mishustin” – Interfax

MOSCOW. May 13 (Interfax) – The Russian government is planning to ban the harvesting of whales and dolphins for industrial and coastal fishing purposes, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

“We are planning additional regulations, this time for individual and coastal fishing purposes. First of all, this will apply to whales and dolphins. The new bill will ban their harvesting. Hopefully, that will save the animals from predatory extermination,” Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday.

Following the so-called whale jail episode in the Primorye Territory, the government tightened the requirements for catching orcas and belugas for entertainment and educational purposes, he said.

“Now, a harvesting quota is issued exclusively upon the application’s processing at a meeting of the government commission on fisheries development. By the way, no such permits have been issued this year,” Mishustin said.

