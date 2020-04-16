RUSSIALINK: “Daily growth in Covid-19 cases dips to 1,370 in Moscow” – Interfax

MOSCOW. April 16 (Interfax) – Moscow has detected 1,370 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours; this is the first decline in the number of Covid-19 cases seen in the city since April 11, the Moscow coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Thursday.

“Moscow has identified 1,370 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total accumulated number of cases to 16,146,” the statement said

The rate grew 22.8% less than the day before, when Moscow saw 1,774 new Covid-19 patients.

A previous slowdown in the coronavirus epidemic in Moscow was recorded on April 11, when the city identified 1,030 new cases, or 8.4% less than on April 10.

The headquarters also noted an ongoing decline in the number of coronavirus deaths in the city. Seven patients died by the evening of April 15, compared to 11 on April 14 and 13 on April 13.

More than 85% of all coronavirus patients in Moscow are younger than 65.

“Over 45% of new patients are aged between 18 and 45, 35% are aged from 46 to 65, and 14.5% are older than 65, including more than 4% who are over the age of 80. Some 5.5% of patients are children. All patients and their close contacts remain under medical observation,” a representative of the Moscow coronavirus response headquarters told Interfax.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...