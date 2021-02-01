RUSSIALINK: “Covid-19 vaccination using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starts in DPR and LPR” – Interfax

Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

DONETSK/LUHANSK. Feb 1 (Interfax) – The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus has begun in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, a spokesperson for the DPR Health Ministry told reporters on Monday.

“The Covid-19 vaccination campaign using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V started in Donetsk at 3 p.m. Moscow time today. In all, this vaccine is available at 17 vaccination points in Donetsk,” the spokesperson said.

File Photo of Blue-Gloved Hand Holding Syringe and Injecting Arm, adapted from image at nih.govIt was reported earlier that the first shipments of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V had arrived in the DPR and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The LPR leader’s advisor Rodion Miroshnik said earlier in the day that the vaccination of certain categories of the self-proclaimed republics’ population would start today.

Healthcare workers and people working for some other services, whose work envisages contacts with many people, will be vaccinated on a priority basis, he said. “Then, these categories will be broadened. Vaccination will be free and voluntary,” he said.

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

