RUSSIALINK: “Covid-19 vaccination using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starts in DPR and LPR” – Interfax

DONETSK/LUHANSK. Feb 1 (Interfax) – The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus has begun in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, a spokesperson for the DPR Health Ministry told reporters on Monday.

“The Covid-19 vaccination campaign using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V started in Donetsk at 3 p.m. Moscow time today. In all, this vaccine is available at 17 vaccination points in Donetsk,” the spokesperson said.

It was reported earlier that the first shipments of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V had arrived in the DPR and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The LPR leader’s advisor Rodion Miroshnik said earlier in the day that the vaccination of certain categories of the self-proclaimed republics’ population would start today.

Healthcare workers and people working for some other services, whose work envisages contacts with many people, will be vaccinated on a priority basis, he said. “Then, these categories will be broadened. Vaccination will be free and voluntary,” he said.

