RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Oct. 26” – Moscow Times

Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Oct. 26
(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – Oct. 26, 2020)
Russia has confirmed 1,531,224 cases of coronavirus and 26,269 deaths.
Oct. 26: What you need to know today
- Russia confirmed 17,347 Covid-19 cases Monday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,531,224 and setting a new record for daily infections. A total of 219 people have died in the past 24 hours.
- People with high temperatures will no longer be allowed onto Moscow’s public transportation, the city’s transport department said Monday. Thermal imagers will be installed at entrances to measure passengers’ body temperatures.
- Ninety-one State Duma deputies have contracted the coronavirus, 38 of whom have been hospitalized, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told President Vladimir Putin.
- Moscow has opened its fifth reserve hospital for coronavirus patients, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
- Authorities in the southwestern Siberian city of Novokuznetsk said a shortage of coroners as well as quarantined residents unable to collect their loved ones has resulted in its morgue filling up with dead bodies, including those who had died from the coronavirus.
Oct. 23
- A device that tests for the coronavirus based on the sound of a cough could appear at Russian airports in the next few months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Oct. 20
- A number of Russian regions risk facing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is 10 times worse than the first, a senior Russian vector-borne disease expert said.
Oct. 19
- Senior Russian healthcare professionals say they expect the country’s number of daily Covid-19 infections to peak at 20,000 before stabilizing within the next two weeks.
- Starting Oct. 19, Muscovites will be required to register their phone numbers before they can enter bars and nightclubs in order to control the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday. People will be required to scan a QR code or send a text message to a designated number when entering a bar or club after midnight.
- In the surrounding Moscow region, all nighttime entertainment after midnight is banned. Museums, exhibitions and public events including sporting events will be banned in the region from Oct. 21.
- St. Petersburg authorities are reportedly planning to order all restaurants, bars and other establishments to close from midnight to 6 a.m. every day starting Oct. 26. …
