RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 23” – Moscow Times

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 184,000 people worldwide continues to spread, Russia has stepped up its measures to slow the pandemic’s spread within its borders.

There have been 62,773 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and 555 deaths.

April 23: 3 things you need to know today

1. Russia confirmed 4,774 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 62,773. Overall, 555 people have died from the virus in Russia.

2. At least 21 Russian regions have requested digital travel passes a week after coronavirus-hit Moscow enacted its system to enforce lockdown measures and slow the deadly outbreak, the Communications and Press Ministry said Wednesday.

3. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned that the regions’ hospitals risk running out of beds within three to four weeks at current rates of infection.

Vladislav Filev, the owner of Russian carrier S7 Airlines, has predicted that international air traffic which has been largely halted due to the pandemic will resume in April 2021.

More than 100,000 pregnant women will be unable to undergo medical abortions in Moscow because of restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak, the women’s rights organization Nasiliyu.net (“No to Violence”) Center has said.

Russia’s Labor Ministry has ordered mental health facilities and nursing homes to quarantine residents and employees for two weeks in a move to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Staff in the neurological department of the Lyubertsy Regional Hospital near Moscow have asked the FSB to investigate the hospital’s administration. According to the staffers, 52 doctors have been infected with coronavirus due to management’s actions.

A hospital in the Chelyabinsk region city of Zlatoust has been quarantined after 44 patients and staff became infected with coronavirus, the region’s governor said. He added that the outbreak happened as a result of “a procedural error in providing medical assistance to one of the patients.”

April 22

Russia confirmed 5,236 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 57,999.

The lives of thousands of Russian patients with rare diseases are in danger because the country’s hospitals are being repurposed to address the coronavirus outbreak, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

The authors of Russia’s delayed domestic abuse law have asked the government to take emergency steps to protect victims during the coronavirus quarantine, the RBC news website reported.

Russia’s mosques will close during the holy month of Ramadan, Ravil Gainutdin, the chairman of the Council of Muftis which represents Russia’s Muslim community, said on live television.

The Khabarovsk region in Russia’s Far East has become the third region to require residents to wear face masks in public, following the Amur region and the republic of Tatarstan.

April 21

Russia confirmed 5,642 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 57,999.

A new Moscow hospital built in a little over a month to treat coronavirus patients has admitted its first 20 patients, the Moscow mayor’s office said Tuesday as the Russian capital continues to battle an onslaught of new cases.

A number of unidentified African countries have asked Russia to assist them in the fight against coronavirus, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Authorities in Moscow will start monitoring the movements of all people showing coronavirus symptoms using their cellphone geolocation data. The city was already tracking the movements of confirmed coronavirus patients who are self-isolating at home.

The rector of Moscow’s Yelokhovo Cathedral, Archpriest Alexander Ageykin, has reportedly died from coronavirus. His death marks the highest-level coronavirus-related death within the Russian Orthodox Church.

Russian tech giant Yandex said that it will offer free coronavirus tests to everyone in Moscow as the city grapples with a rapid rise in infections.

A black market has emerged in Russia for an antiviral HIV drug being explored as a possible treatment for Covid-19, Reuters reported. …

