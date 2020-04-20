RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 20” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – April 20, 2020)

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide continues to spread, Russia has stepped up its measures to slow the pandemic’s spread within its borders.

There have been 47,121 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and 405 deaths.

April 20: 3 things you need to know today

1. Russia confirmed 4,268 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 47,121. Three hundred and sixty-one people have been killed by the virus.

2. Millions of Russians celebrated Orthodox Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic. Russian Patriarch Kirill, who leads 150 million believers, held a service in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Church without worshippers. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not go to a service as usual but visited a chapel at his country residence.

3. President Vladimir Putin and President Emmanuel Macron have discussed holding a video-summit of key UN Security Council members to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

More updates

The Russian military will quarantine everyone involved in rehearsals for Russia’s postponed Victory Day Parade, the Defense Ministry said Monday following reports that some participants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Around 500 demonstrators gathered in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz to protest against job losses and lack of information about the coronavirus outbreak, Russia’s MBKh News website reported Monday.

Russians should stop coming to Crimea during the coronavirus pandemic, its Moscow-backed leader said Monday after a surge in traffic to the annexed peninsula this weekend.

Russia has extended visas and other temporary residence permits for foreigners from March 15 to June 15 during the coronavirus pandemic that has shut national borders around the world. Putin’s act bans authorities from canceling visas and work permits, as well as from deporting and denying people refugee and temporary asylum status until June 15.

Russia says it has so far carried out over 2 million tests nationwide.

Authorities in Moscow are investigating the death of a woman on a bench outside her home on the day she was discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Dozens of patients and staff have been infected with the coronavirus at a psychiatric hospital in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

More than half of 149 overall Covid-19 cases in central Russia’s Sverdlovsk region are concentrated in one hospital in the regional capital of Yekaterinburg, governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev said. City hospital No. 1 was placed under quarantine after 78 of its doctors and patients tested positive for the virus, Kuyvashev said on social media. Most of them are asymptomatic, he added, while one patient is in critical condition.

April 19

Russia confirmed 6,060 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 42,853 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

April 18

Russia confirmed 4,785 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 36,793 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

April 17

Russia confirmed 4,070 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 32,008 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

President Vladimir Putin postponed a landmark military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in World War II.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, will begin treating respiratory infections as Covid-19 as the disease shows no signs of slowing down, a senior city official has said.

The Russian government has authorized hospitals to treat coronavirus patients with the untested Chinese malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which studies have linked to deadly side effects.

Russian national carrier Aeroflot has closed ticket sales for all international flights until Aug. 1, the Kommersant business daily reported.

About half of Russia’s coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, the head of consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

St. Petersburg can expect to see anywhere from 40,000 to 120,000 coronavirus cases by June depending on how closely residents follow lockdown orders, Alexei Borovkov, a member of the city’s coronavirus task force, has said. The city has 1,507 confirmed cases so far.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry has advised against wearing face masks for regular trips outside, recommending their use only in crowded places, on public transport or when caring for a sick person.

